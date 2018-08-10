Allergan plc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Allergan in a report released on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the company will earn $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allergan’s Q4 2018 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $19.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.48 EPS.

AGN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.48.

Allergan opened at $184.06 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $237.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Golub Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 345,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

