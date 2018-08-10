Allegion PLC (ALLE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,641,000 after purchasing an additional 304,047 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,135,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,068,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 860,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 114,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Allegion by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 772,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $82.56 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 91.38%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

