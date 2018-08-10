Alkermes (ALKS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alkermes earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1565396780087 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.92. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $43,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James M. Frates sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $842,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,842 shares of company stock worth $6,909,380. 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

