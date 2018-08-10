Alio Gold (ALO) Shares Down 19.7%

Alio Gold Inc (TSE:ALO)’s share price dropped 19.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 725,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 137,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

ALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Alio Gold in a report on Friday, July 6th. Pi Financial set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Alio Gold in a report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Alio Gold had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of C$29.50 million during the quarter.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

