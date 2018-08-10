Alexander R. Bradley Sells 450 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 450 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $24,183.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of First Solar traded down $1.39, hitting $53.06, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 23,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,604. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

