Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. VCU Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $22,581,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 152,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,059,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF opened at $11.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.2066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

