Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALDR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals traded down $0.15, hitting $19.25, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 2,582,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,516. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.30.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. equities analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $217,073.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,719.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,874. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 700,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 669,864 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC grew its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,686,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 618,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 364,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 231,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 394,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 229,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

