ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ABDC opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.58. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH had a negative net margin of 43.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. sell-side analysts expect that ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH by 100.8% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 247,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH in the second quarter worth $107,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH by 221.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 309,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,251,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 214,277 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

