ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
NASDAQ ABDC opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.58. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.29.
ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH had a negative net margin of 43.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. sell-side analysts expect that ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
About ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH
Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.
