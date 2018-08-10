AlarmCom (ALRM) PT Raised to $55.00

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AlarmCom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, First Analysis set a $52.00 target price on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,163. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.94.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $104.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.72 million. equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $188,866.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,859. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 114,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $5,104,718.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,294 shares of company stock valued at $18,419,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

