Alamo Group (ALG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

ALG opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $120.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $53,770.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $592,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $519,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,460 shares in the company, valued at $21,672,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,407 shares of company stock worth $799,134. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alamo Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 141,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

