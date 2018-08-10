Akroma Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,089.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded flat against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,089.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.05425229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00233038 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000426 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 12,948,330 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

