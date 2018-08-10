Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Akcea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

AKCA traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. 41,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,935. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -16.95. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.90% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 221.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 988,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

