Airgain (AIRG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 -15.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.65 million.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. 5,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,528. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 million, a P/E ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 2.04. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Airgain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRG. William Blair began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

