Airgain (AIRG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 -15.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.65 million.
NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. 5,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,528. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 million, a P/E ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 2.04. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $11.47.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Airgain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.