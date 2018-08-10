AGEAS/S (AGESY) versus KION Grp AG/ADR (KIGRY) Financial Review

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS: AGESY) and KION Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

AGEAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. KION Grp AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGEAS/S pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KION Grp AG/ADR pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.3% of AGEAS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGEAS/S and KION Grp AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGEAS/S $14.40 billion 0.77 $704.40 million $3.49 15.08 KION Grp AG/ADR $8.65 billion 0.89 $480.15 million $1.05 16.81

AGEAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than KION Grp AG/ADR. AGEAS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KION Grp AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AGEAS/S and KION Grp AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGEAS/S 0 0 0 0 N/A KION Grp AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

AGEAS/S has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KION Grp AG/ADR has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AGEAS/S and KION Grp AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGEAS/S 6.12% 7.70% 0.75% KION Grp AG/ADR 5.48% 14.17% 3.89%

Summary

AGEAS/S beats KION Grp AG/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

KION Grp AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases industrial trucks and related items; offers maintenance and repair services; and finances long-term leases. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including conveyors, sorters, storage and retrieval systems, picking equipment, and palletisers under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

