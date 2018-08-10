Ag Growth International (AFN) PT Raised to C$70.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.38.

Shares of Ag Growth International traded up C$0.51, hitting C$59.51, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 60,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,724. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$47.08 and a 1-year high of C$60.63.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.29. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of C$214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.80 million.

In other Ag Growth International news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $957,260 in the last ninety days.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

