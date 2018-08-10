AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC opened at $46.76 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.