Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) Given $4.88 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.88 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aethlon Medical an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aethlon Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.20% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.20 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.38 and a quick ratio of 15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

