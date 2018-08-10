AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AEterna Zentaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AEterna Zentaris from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AEterna Zentaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

