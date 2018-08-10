Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and approximately $8,853.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00015180 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. In the last week, Aeon has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.01519007 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

