Adyen NV (EPA) (ADYEN) Given a €470.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €470.00 ($546.51) price target on Adyen NV (EPA) (AMS:ADYEN) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADYEN. Morgan Stanley set a €570.00 ($662.79) target price on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €636.00 ($739.53) target price on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on Adyen NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €573.20 ($666.51).

