Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,835 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3,780.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 111,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF opened at $35.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

