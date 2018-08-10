Adviser Investments LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,372.7% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,500,000 after buying an additional 15,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $93,899,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5,933.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,084,792 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 89.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,033,000 after buying an additional 912,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $56,677,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $71.98 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Several research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

