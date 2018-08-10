Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 240.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,588,000 after purchasing an additional 141,535 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,002,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 789,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 227,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 452,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS opened at $61.05 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.10). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Raymond James raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

