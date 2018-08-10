Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. develops, offers and implements environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations. It operates in three principal business segments: Refined Coal, Emissions Control and CO2 capture. The company also offers dry sorbent injection systems to control SO2 and acid gases. It operates primarily in the United States along with its subsidiaries. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. formerly known as ADA-ES, Inc., is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Advanced Emissions Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions traded down $0.09, hitting $11.19, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,585. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 54.30% and a net margin of 324.52%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 20,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $222,422.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 111.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

