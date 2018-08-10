Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $319,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,220. 20.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $290,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems opened at $30.35 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $387.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.67 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.