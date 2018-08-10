Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.90

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 4715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.
ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. First Analysis boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.
The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,592,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.
