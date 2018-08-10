Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.90

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 4715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. First Analysis boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $883,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,031.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,235 in the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,592,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.