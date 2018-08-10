ADT (ADT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ADT opened at $8.47 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.20. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Get ADT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Andrew Africk acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $969,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.