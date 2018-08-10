ADT (ADT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ADT’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,725. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In other ADT news, Director Andrew Africk acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $969,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ADT in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

