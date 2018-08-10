Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Shares Down 0% Following Weak Earnings

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 46,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 648,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 207.24%.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $115.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.45.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.