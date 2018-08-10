Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) PT Raised to $25.00

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Acorda Therapeutics traded down $0.20, reaching $26.55, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.63 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Burkhard Blank sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $154,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew A. Hindman sold 42,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,033,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,242.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,466,151 shares of company stock worth $44,245,527 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after buying an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 512,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

