Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aclaris Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.451678941293 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 87,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,018. The company has a market capitalization of $534.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.31. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $28.93.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 1,584.99%. equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

