ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,288,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,848,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,913,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,949.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 424,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,367,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 368,112 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of ACI Worldwide opened at $27.36 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,905,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

