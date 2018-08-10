Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

ACHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

