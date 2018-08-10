Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 105.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $735,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,410.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $309,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,392. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Shares of Accenture opened at $160.64 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $127.26 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

