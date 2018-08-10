Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 143.3% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 33.5% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 968,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,419,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

Shares of Accenture opened at $160.64 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $127.26 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. Accenture’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Rowland sold 1,559 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $250,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 1,141 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $185,184.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,357 shares of company stock worth $8,543,392. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

