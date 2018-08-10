Accenture Plc (ACN) CFO Sells $250,079.19 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO David Rowland sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $250,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
David Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 20th, David Rowland sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $249,975.00.
ACN stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $127.26 and a one year high of $168.95.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,319,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,106,000 after purchasing an additional 826,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.