Accenture Plc (ACN) CFO Sells $250,079.19 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO David Rowland sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $250,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Friday, July 20th, David Rowland sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $249,975.00.

ACN stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $127.26 and a one year high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,319,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,106,000 after purchasing an additional 826,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.