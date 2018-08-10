Accenture (ACN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Accenture earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.6254501743764 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $127.26 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 1,141 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $185,184.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,392. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

