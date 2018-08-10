Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp (BRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth $1,339,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BRT Apartments Corp has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.44.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.43 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 29.70%. equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

In related news, VP George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $98,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,027.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

