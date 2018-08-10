Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,410 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (OTTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Otter Tail by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Otter Tail by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Williams Capital downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of OTTR opened at $48.55 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

In other Otter Tail news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

