Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $903,000 in Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 141.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryerson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

RYI opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25. The firm has a market cap of $430.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.91. Ryerson Holding Corp has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.95.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ryerson had a return on equity of 2,278.26% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

