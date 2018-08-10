Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,770 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRN opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.08 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 32.30%. research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

