Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.07

News headlines about Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acadia Healthcare earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7063169967629 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $765.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

