Acacia Communications (ACIA) PT Raised to $45.00

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Acacia Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Acacia Communications to $44.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

Acacia Communications traded up $0.03, reaching $38.57, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.94. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $186,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $140,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,234 shares of company stock worth $725,700 over the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,767,000 after buying an additional 556,674 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,573,000 after buying an additional 215,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 712,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 473,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

