Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 939.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%.

Abeona Therapeutics traded down $0.45, hitting $14.10, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 10,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,542. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.75 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.