Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abbott Laboratories earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the healthcare product maker an impact score of 45.7539810389215 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Abbott Laboratories opened at $64.64 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,591.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,024 shares of company stock worth $1,272,440. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

