Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) EVP Robert W. Kamerschen Sells 2,000 Shares

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $96,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,518.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AAN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 3,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.03. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 53,159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

