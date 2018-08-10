Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) EVP Robert W. Kamerschen Sells 2,000 Shares

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $96,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,518.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AAN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 3,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.03. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.