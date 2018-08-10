A10 Networks (ATEN) versus Black Box (BBOX) Head-To-Head Contrast

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) and Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get A10 Networks alerts:

This table compares A10 Networks and Black Box’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $230.00 million 2.02 -$20.94 million N/A N/A Black Box $774.60 million 0.03 -$100.09 million N/A N/A

A10 Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Black Box.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for A10 Networks and Black Box, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 2 0 0 2.00 Black Box 0 1 0 0 2.00

A10 Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given A10 Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Black Box.

Volatility and Risk

A10 Networks has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Box has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Black Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks N/A N/A N/A Black Box -12.91% -19.41% -4.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Black Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of A10 Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Black Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Black Box on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Black Box Company Profile

Black Box Corp. engages in the provision of digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America Products, North America Services, International Products, and International Services. It offers managed services, infrastructure services, communications lifecycle services, unified communications and data center services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lawrence, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.