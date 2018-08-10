9,390 Shares in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rudolph Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rudolph Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, VP Silveira Elvino M. Da sold 10,000 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel H. Berry sold 3,500 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $700,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $919,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTEC opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rudolph Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.