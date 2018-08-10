$904.30 Million in Sales Expected for Timken Co (TKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to post $904.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $917.10 million. Timken reported sales of $771.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of Timken traded up $0.10, reaching $48.20, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

In related news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,030,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,632,000 after buying an additional 60,473 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,966,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,672,000 after buying an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,944,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,673,000 after buying an additional 48,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,879,000 after buying an additional 93,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Timken by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,535,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.