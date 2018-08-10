8X8 (EGHT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EGHT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

8X8 opened at $22.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $140,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

